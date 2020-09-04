RTX 3090, 3080, 3070 Founders Edition Cards Will Not Be Sold in Australia

In a strange turn of events, Nvidia will not be selling their Founders Edition RTX 3000 series graphics cards in Australia. Nvidia has confirmed with an Australian news outlet Kotaku that their home brewed cards will not be coming to Australia at all for the entire duration of the Ampere generation. Nvidia has not given a reason as to why this is the case, but we've pinged the company for comment.



This is quite unusual, given you could purchase Founders Edition RTX 20 series cards from Nvidia's store directly in Australia, there could be some chance this is due to not enough supply, however if the card's aren't coming to Australia in any situation that is probably not the case.

Fortunately for most Aussie buyers, this won't be a big problem – only the Founders Edition cards are affected. If you want to grab one of the AIB Partner cards (like from EVGA, Gigabyte and MSI) in Australia, you will be able to.



No word has been given on how long it will take for Nvidia's Partner cards to reach Australia markets, but I'm afraid you might have to wait a bit longer than you want to. The RTX 3090 will be available on September 24th, RTX 3080 on the 17th, and the RTX 3070 sometime in October. These are just the Founders cards, usually AIB partner models come out after the founders cards, so Australians might have to wait a month or two before you can grab a new Ampere graphics card.