Video Shows Radeon RX 580 2048SP Outperform GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

A user on Chinese video sharing website Bilibili has pitched an aftermarket AMD Radeon RX 580 2048SP by XFX against a reference Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3GB in various synthetic and real-world gaming benchmarks. The video shows AMD's offering coming out on top in most, but not all, tests.

AMD created controversy when it marketed the Radeon RX 570 8GB as a Radeon RX 580 2048SP in China. If you haven't been following, the Radeon RX 580 2048SP is basically a Radeon RX 570 8GB in sheep's clothing. The only major difference is that the Chinese rebrand comes with a boost clock that's 40MHz higher. Sapphire was one of the first AMD graphics card manufacturers to release its custom model of the RX 580 2048SP, and now it appears XFX wants in on the fun.

The results shown in the video should be taken with a pinch of salt since the Bilibili user didn't provide information about the system or test environment. From what we can tell, they used a reference model of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB for comparison. Judging by the results, the gaming tests were probably conducted at a 1920x1080 resolution.

XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB Performance Difference 3DMark Time Spy 3,836 3,951 - 2.91% 3DMark Fire Strike 13,307 12,011 10.79% 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme 5,881 5,681 3.52% Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 61.5 57.7 6.59% Battlefield Hardline 71.7 76.8 -6.64% Shadow of the Tomb Raider 61 55 10.9% Middle-earth: Shadow of War 73 79 -7.59% Forza Horizon 4 94.9 85.9 10.48% Assassin's Creed Origins 53 45 17.78%

The 3DMark benchmark revealed mixed results. The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf was up to 10.79 percent and 3.52 percent faster than the reference Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in the Fire Strike and Fire Strike Extreme tests, respectively. However, XFX's model was slower than Nvidia's offering by 2.91 percent in the Time Spy test.

The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf dominated the reference Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB in gaming. The XFX's iteration of the RX 580 2048SP performed 6.59-17.78 percent better when it managed to best the GeForce card. However, the GeForce took home the crown in Battlefield Hardline and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf

(Image credit: XFX)

The XFX Radeon RX 580 8G 2048SP Black Wolf is based on AMD's Polaris 20 XL silicon produced under TSMC's 14nm node. The graphics card comes with 2,048 stream processors and a 1,286MHz boost clock. It's equipped with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, which runs at 7,000MHz across the 256-bit memory interface. The graphics card has a 150W TDP (thermal design power) and draws its power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The display outputs on the XFX model consist of an HDMI port, three DisplayPort outputs and a single DVI-D port.

The 8GB and 4GB variants of XFX's Radeon RX 580 2048SP Black Wolf graphics card are retailing for 1399 yuan (~$202) and 1199 yuan (~$173) in China, putting them in the same price range as the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 3GB.