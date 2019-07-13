Save Up To $40 With Ryzen 5 3600X and Radeon RX 5700 Bundle

(Image credit: Newegg)

Are you ready to upgrade your old gaming rig? Newegg has this awesome Ryzen 5 3600X and Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 bundle for $559.89, which saves you up to $40 as opposed to buying each part individually.

The Ryzen 5 3600X is part of AMD's Zen 2 army that recently invaded the processor market. The processor has formidable attributes that include six cores, 12 threads and up to 32MB of L3 cache. The chip runs with a 3.8 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock. The Ryzen 5 3600X supports DDR4-3200 memory modules and the new PCIe 4.0 inferface out of the box. The Wraith Spire CPU cooler is included with the Ryzen 5 3600X so you don't have to spend extra for a cooling solution.

The Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 is a Navi-powered graphics card that's based on AMD's pristine RDNA (Radeon DNA) architecture. It comes with 2,304 Stream Processors that operate with a 1,465 MHz base clock, 1,625 MHz game clock and a boost clock that tops out at 1,725 MHz. The graphics card also has 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit memory bus for a maximum memory bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The Radeon RX 5700 has a TBP (Typical Board Power) off 180W and draws power from one eight-pin PCIe connector and one six-pin PCIe connector. It's recommended that your system has at least a 600W power supply.

Should You Buy This Bundle?

