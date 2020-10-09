Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs Appear in UK Retailer Listings

CCLOnline, a UK based online retailer has begun listing the all-new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series CPUs on its website. Ranging from the 5600X all the way to the 5950X. The launch date for these CPUs is November 5th, so it's not surprising stores are preparing early in advance for this launch. The hype around Ryzen 5000 has been huge and we expect retailers to be gearing up for release. Let's hope this time it won't end up like the RTX 3080 launch.

CCLOnline shows each Ryzen 5000 CPU as "coming soon" without any pricing information. However, a funny glitch allows you to see the prices if you view each Ryzen 5000 SKU's product page, then scroll down to the "You recently viewed these items.." area, the prices will reveal themselves. The Ryzen 5 5600X is priced at £310.69, the Ryzen 7 5800X at £466.57, Ryzen 9 5900X at £570.47, and the Ryzen 9 5950X at £830.26. Don't read too much into these "placeholder" prices, the real prices will be known nearer to release.

The launch date for these CPUs is November 5th, so get your wallets ready if you want one.