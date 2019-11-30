Ryzen 7 3700X Now at $299, a Savings of $30

(Image credit: Wal-Mart)

AMD's Ryzen 3000 series processors are all the rage this Black Friday (just ask Intel), and now you can scoop up the Ryzen 7 3700X for a mere $299 at Wal-Mart, which is $30 off the list price. Even though we've seen this processor retail as low as $290 for the Black Friday season, this deal is still a steal.

AMD's Ryzen deals have been off the chain this Black Friday, but most of those savings have come on previous-gen chips, and with the company's newest 7nm silicon flying off shelves at full pricing, finding a current-gen proc at reduced pricing is a rarity. That makes this 3700X deal all the sweeter.

The Ryzen 7 3700X comes with eight fully-enabled 7nm cores and 16 threads powered by the Zen 2 microarchitecture. The cores run at a 3.9 GHz base frequency and boost up to 4.4 GHz within the chips' 65W TDP envelope.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X at Wal-Mart: was $329, now $299 AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X comes armed with the company's Zen 2 microarchitecture paired with the 7nm process, delivering tremendous performance across its eight cores and 16 threads at a great price point. View Deal

In our review of the AMD Ryzen 3700X, we noted that it returned gaming frame rates that were around 20 percent higher than its direct predecessor, the Ryzen 7 2700X. It also provides great productivity performance, often matching or exceeding Intel's Core i7-9700K. And on rendering and encoding tasks, it usually comes out ahead.

