New Third-Gen Ryzen CPUs Listed by EEC: Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700, Ryzen 5 3500

A recent EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing has revealed a multitude of unannounced third-generation Ryzen desktop processors, which includes the Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700, Ryzen 5 3500 and three other Ryzen 3000-series Pro chips. As with all preliminary listings, these could merely be placeholders that reflect certain models that AMD may or may not bring to market.

The Ryzen 3000-series family currently consists of six members starting from the Ryzen 5 3600 hexa-core part up to the flagship Ryzen 9 3950X 16-core chip. New evidence has emerged that suggests AMD could capitalize on the Ryzen 3000-series' traction and release a couple more SKUs to fill the price gap. The mainstream line allegedly gets the Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 7 3700 and Ryzen 5 3500.

SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP (Watts) Base Frequency (GHz) Boost Frequency (GHz) Total Cache (MB) PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset) Ryzen 9 3950X $749 16 / 32 105W 3.5 4.7 72 24 / 16 Ryzen 9 3900X $499 12 / 24 105W 3.8 4.6 70 24 / 16 Ryzen 9 3900* ? 12 / 24 65W ? ? 70 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3800X $399 8 / 16 105W 3.9 4.5 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3700X $329 8 / 16 65W 3.6 4.4 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3700* ? 8 / 16 65W ? ? 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3600X $249 6 / 12 95W 3.8 4.4 35 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3600 $199 6 / 12 65W 3.6 4.2 35 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3500* ? 6/12 65W ? ? 16 24 / 16

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

The Ryzen 9 3900 features the same 12-core, 24-thread configuration as the Ryzen 3 3900X. The non-X variant has a 65W TDP (thermal design power) rating, and as a result, the chip will likely come with lower operating clocks. The same could probably be said for the Ryzen 7 3700 eight-core, 16-thread part.

The Ryzen 5 3500, on the other hand, could be the successor to the Ryzen 5 2500X. If so, the processor would only be available to OEMs. The Ryzen 5 3500's specifications remain a mystery as the EEC listing only exposed the chip's 65W TDP. Since even the lowest Ryzen 3000-series part has six cores and 12 threads, the Ryzen 5 3500 could arrive with the same core and thread count.

SEP (USD) Cores / Threads TDP (Watts) Base Frequency (GHz) Boost Frequency (GHz) Total Cache (MB) PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Processor / Chipset) Ryzen 9 3900X $499 12 / 24 105W 3.8 4.6 70 24 / 16 Ryzen 9 3900* ? 12 / 24 65W ? ? 70 24 / 16 Ryzen 9 Pro 3900 ? 12 / 24 65W ? ? 70 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3700X $329 8 / 16 65W 3.6 4.4 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 3700* ? 8 / 16 65W ? ? 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 7 Pro 3700* ? 8 / 16 65W ? ? 36 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3600X $249 6 / 12 95W 3.8 4.4 35 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 3600 $199 6 / 12 65W 3.6 4.2 35 24 / 16 Ryzen 5 Pro 3600* ? 6 / 12 65W ? ? 35 24 / 16

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

When it comes to the Pro line, AMD has reserved names for the Ryzen 9 Pro 3900, Ryzen 7 Pro 3700 and Ryzen 5 Pro 3600. The chipmaker might add more later on, but for now, it appears that business users have three options. Considering that Ryzen 3000-series Pro and non-Pro models have identical TDP, it's reasonable to expect them to perform the same.

