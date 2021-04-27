Ryzen 9 5900X is $549 in Tuesday Newegg Shuffle

Tuesday's Newegg shuffles always seem to have the most options, and today's shuffle brings with it a sale on one of AMD's best CPUs plus a wide selection of Nvidia's best graphics cards. Only the former is up for grabs solo, but you're still able to sign up for a chance to buy the Ryzen 9 5900X, RTX 3060, RTX 3070, RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 today. Plus, the Radeon RX 6800 XT is on offer today too, if you want to go for a pure AMD build.

While previous shuffles have had solo purchase options, consoles or bundles with monitors, today's shuffle brings us back to motherboard, RAM and power supply pack-ins. They're not overpriced, but you're not saving anything on these components, either. Newegg is just tacking them on to hard-to-find graphics cards so that you have to buy one to get the GPU you're probably actually here for.

That said, there is an option to buy a Ryzen 9 5900X on its own for $549 in today's shuffle, which is probably the most enticing offer today. There's also an RTX 3080 and 1440p @ 165Hz monitor bundle that's up for grabs and is probably less likely to give you a redundant part than a motherboard bundle — who doesn't want a second (or third) monitor?

Of course, you can also splurge on other graphics cards across Nvidia's RTX 30-series lineup, and there's even some pretty fancy third-party custom options with water cooling and RGB lighting available. Just be prepared to get a motherboard or other component with your GPU. The Radeon RX 6800 XT bundles also have some pretty swank looking gear from ASRock, plus it's pretty high up in our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. Although, you'll be trading away DLSS and some ray tracing capability if you go AMD.

While it's true that the prices in Newegg Shuffles are higher than the MSRPs for these items, our eBay GPU pricing index shows that they're still generally far lower than what you're likely to get from scalpers. In most cases, even with the bundled components you'll end up with a lower price than on eBay for just the GPU.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' will be notified by email with the chance to purchase an item (only one) within a several-hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's complete options and prices consist of the following:

Regarding those pumped up prices, it's worth noting that some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features. It's also unclear how much of the pricing increase comes direct from Newegg as opposed to from the AIB partners, though we do know that multiple GPU vendors announced higher prices due to increased tariffs several months ago.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!

For other ways to get hard-to-find graphics cards, check out our RTX 3080 stock tracker and our feature on where to buy RTX 30-series cards. And for more Newegg savings, visit out page of Newegg promo codes.