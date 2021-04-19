AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is $549 in Monday Newegg Shuffle

We don't always see a Newegg Shuffle on Mondays, but Newegg's surprised us today with a fairly wide selection of deals up for raffle. The real standouts today are the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, but there are also combo deals for the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, plus an option to buy a Radeon RX 6700 XT on its own.

For the Ryzen 9 5900X, you can buy it either on its own or as a combo with either an MSI motherboard or Cooler Master water cooler. The RTX 3070 has a solo purchase option from Asus as well as motherboard combos from Gigabyte. MSI's RX 6700 XT is also up as either a solo purchase or as a combo with a headset, while Gigabyte's RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards have combo options with motherboards and power supplies.

Most of these graphics cards rank towards the top of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, with prices at least lower than what we've seen in our eBay GPU pricing index. The RTX 3090 in particular ranks exactly at the top. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5900X beat the Intel Core i9-11900K in 4 out of 5 categories during our face off for the cards.



For those unfamiliar with the process, Newegg Shuffle uses a lottery format. Just select the component(s) you'd like to potentially buy. Then Newegg will hold a drawing later today, after which the 'winners' get notified by email with the chance to purchase the part (only one) within a several hour period. Based on our experience, you won't get selected most of the time. But hey, it's free to try.



Today's options and prices consist of the following:

These prices don't exactly match the official MSRPs, but they're still a sight lower than you're likely to find with scalpers. Some of these components are also third-party custom options that generally include some extra features. Keep an eye out for the bundles though, as rather than offering good deals, they're often just included to try to get rid of extra stock on items like motherboards.



With component shortages plaguing the PC industry, not to mention the smartphone and automotive industries, the latest word is that prices aren't likely to return to 'normal' throughout 2021. If you can keep chugging along with whatever your PC currently has, that's the best option, as otherwise prices are painful for all of the Nvidia Ampere and AMD RDNA2 GPUs.

Today's Newegg shuffle starts at 1 pm EST/10 am PST. The Newegg Shuffle normally lasts for 2 hours, so if you're interested in any of these components, act fast!