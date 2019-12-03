Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe SSD is Now $50 Off

(Image credit: Amazon)

AMD has brought us the copious throughput of the blazing fast PCIe 4.0 interface, but you'll need something speedy like Sabrent's 1TB Rocket NVMe SSD to take advantage. Luckily, Amazon has the seriously small, but seriously fast, SSD marked down to $148.78 for Cyber Monday, a savings of $50 after you apply the $11 'clipped coupon' and add promo code 061T3KLT.

The Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD adheres to the M.2 2280 form factor and NVMe 1.3 standard. The drive takes advantage of the latest PCIe 4.0 interface, which made its mainstream debut on AMD's X570 platform. The SSD's lengthy feature set includes power management support for APST/ASPM/L1.2, SMART and TRIM features, advanced wear leveling, bad block management, ECC, and over-provisioning.

Sabrent's Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD comes with the proven Phison E16 SSD controller paired with Toshiba BiCS4 NAND and DDR4 cache. When installed on a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, the SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds up to 5,000 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s, respectively. The drive is backwards compatible with the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. However, the slower interface bottleneck the sequential read and write speeds to 3,500 MB/s and 3,400 MB/s, respectively.

The drive also comes with Acronis True Image software so you can clone over your old drive to speed the upgrade process.

