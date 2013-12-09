Samsung Announces 1 TB mSATA SSD

Samsung has announced the launch of what it claims is the industry's first 1 TB mSATA SSD. The company's new 840 EVO mSATA SSD line will be available this month and includes a 1 TB mSATA SSD that boasts 98,000 random read and 90,000 random write IOPS. Sequential read and write speeds are 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, respectively.

The 840 EVO mSATA SSD line uses Samsung's 128 Gb NAND flash memory; the 1 TB model uses a total of four memory packages with 16 layers of 128 Gb chips in each.

"With the new mSATA SSD line-up offering up to 1TB of memory and an optimized software tool, we expect that consumers can enjoy high storage volume and performance on ultra-slim notebooks besides desktop PCs," said Unsoo Kim, senior vice president, memory brand product marketing, Samsung Electronics.

"We will continue to bring leading-edge SSD products and software solutions with improved quality and reliability, while working on offering higher consumer satisfaction and strengthening competitiveness of our branded memory business."

The 1 TB Samsung 840 EVO mSATA SSD measures 3.85 mm thick and weighs 8.5 grams. The 840 EVO mSATA line also includes 120 GB, 250 GB, 500 GB, and 1 TB capacities. The line comes with Samsung's own Samsung Magician 4.3 software, which allows the maximum of over 1,000 MB/s sequential read speed on RAPID ( Real-time Accelerated Processing of I/O Data) mode, which is a performance level of approximately twice that of a typical SATA SSD and ten times that of an average HDD.

Date and pricing will vary by region, but expect availability before the year's end.

