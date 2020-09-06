Samsung 24-inch, 144 Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Now $164

If you've had your eye out for a curved monitor, you should check out this Newegg deal for the Samsung C24RG50 gaming display. The 144 Hz screen spans 24 inches across diagonally for a seriously immersive experience. For the next few days as part of their Labor Day Sale, this display is discounted over $35 off when you use promo code 97LABRDAY42.
Samsung boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate alongside AMD FreeSync technology. This combination aims to reduce motion blur found in fast-paced action scenes. The contrast ratio is 3000:1, providing a deep range of contrast for both video games and media.
The screen supports a huge range of colors, with 16.7 million confirmed in the official specs. It also uses anti-flicker technology to provide a smooth experience without any hardware caveats to distract you. You can connect a wide range of HDMI supported devices using one of the two HDMI 1.4 ports. There is also a DisplayPort 1.2 port available.
If you want to get your hands on this deal, you'll need to act soon. It's only available on Newegg as part of the Labor Day weekend sale. Check out the C24RG50 curved gaming monitor on Newegg for more details.