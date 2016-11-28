Samsung 850 Pro 4TB Coming To CES

Even though the CES show floor opens in 38 days, Samsung has already begun a media blitz. In a Samsung-Is-Special PR release from Satellite Press Releases, the company bloviates about winning 35 CES 2017 Innovation Awards. Among the prestigious award list is the Samsung 850 Pro 4TB.

When Samsung launch the 850 EVO 4TB last July, many asked when a professional model would come to market. The 850 EVO is the best consumer SSD for a majority of users, but under professional workloads, the increased endurance and steady-state performance of the 850 Pro is a better product. You lose the speedy TurboWrite feature for quick bursts but gain long term performance in a heavy write environment.

The 850 Pro 4TB has long been rumored and even listed on Samsung's website under the firmware update section.

Samsung 850 PRO SSD 4TB – As the world’s first 2-bit MLC 4TB consumer SSD, the 850 PRO is ideal for dramatically boosting PC performance. With an industry leading 4TB capacity, users have more space than ever before to store files locally. In particular, high data consumption users such as content creators, gaming and PC enthusiasts can upgrade their laptops and workstations from a hard disk drive to the 850 PRO SSD 4TB to surpass density limitations, reduce power consumption, better support heavy write-intensive applications, and improve PC and program load times.

The Samsung 960 Pro 2TB and PM971 512GB NVMe BGA also took home awards for a show that begins in over a month.

The Samsung SSD 960 PRO 2TB is both the highest performing and highest capacity NVMe-based consumer SSD in the M.2 form factor with V-NAND technology that Samsung has released to date. With the 960 PRO, professionals will stay ahead when it comes to storage endurance, reliability and density than ever before. Using a smaller form factor fit for ultra-thin laptops and PCs, users can take their files with them – and access them at rapid speeds – on the go. With the ability to survive up to 1.2 petabytes written, no other SSD on the market today can compete with the endurance provided by the 960 PRO.

Apparently, the author didn't read our review of the MyDigitalSSD BPX and it's 1,400 TB endurance rating in a 512GB class product.

In other Samsung news, a DRAMeXchange report except was published today by TrendForce.

"Samsung has a relatively complete Client SSD product line which includes high performance PCIe SSDs and thin, light weight SATA SSDs with large memory densities. Its dominance in the Client SSD market is unlikely to be challenged in the next 1-2 years, as many of its rivals are still playing catch up.", DRAMeXchange said.

I can't come up with a one-liner about giving away awards two years in advance. Given the current state of IMFT and Toshiba's 3D efforts, I'd say two years is shortsighted. Samsung's 48-layer V-NAND is superior to everything available today, and Samsung has a solid strategy for increasing production. The next generation 64-layer memory will give us more insight into how long V-NAND will be the dominate force in the market. The 48-layer shipping today increased performance over the 32-layer it replaced. If Samsung can sustain the same latency out of 64 layers, we may see a full decade of Samsung flash dominance.