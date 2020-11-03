Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD Only $54 at Newegg

Black Friday is inching closer, soon to be followed by one of our favorite sales: Cyber Monday. Despite having less than a month to go, you can already find good deals on computer hardware and accessories. We're helping make sense of it all by compiling a page full of the best deals on tech we can find.

We also have pages dedicated to specific hardware like deals on SSDs . Today we're sharing an awesome deal on the Samsung 860 EVO. When we reviewed the Samsung 860 EVO in the past, one of our chief complaints was the expensive price. Despite the hefty price tag, it still worked its way onto our best SSDs of 2020 list, and now you can pick it up for a cheap $54 at Newegg.

SAMSUNG 860 EVO: was $89, now $54 @Newegg

This SSD from Samsung made its way onto our best SSDs of 2020 list thanks to its endurance, performance and included cloning software. The 500 GB edition is discounted to a new low price of $54 at Newegg. View Deal

This drive has a 2.5" form factor, so you will need a SATA III port to interface with it. The Samsung 860 EVO has read/write speeds up to 550/520 MBps.

There are multiple capacities available including 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. This offer is for the 500GB edition, but all of them except the 250GB version are discounted at least a little at the moment.