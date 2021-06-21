Our Favorite SSD, Samsung 980 Pro, Falls to Lowest Price Ever

Samsung's 980 PRO SSD tops our list of the best SSDs and for good reason. The PCIe NVMe drive, which takes advance of the added bandwidth of the PCIe x4 interface, delivers impressive read and write speeds, whether you care about sequential or random performance.

Samsung boasts up to 7,000 MBps reads and 5,100 MBps write rates for the 2TB model, along with peak random read and random write IOPS of 1,000,000. In our review of the 980 PRO, we noted its speedy game loading time and its class-leading 50GB copy transfer rate in DiskBench, along with strong performance on the benchmark's 6.5GB Zip file read test.

Now, as part of its Prime Day deals lineup, Amazon has the Samsung 980 PRO on a great sale, both in its 2TB and 500GB capacities. The 2TB model, which is normally $427 is on sale for just $329, which is its lowest price ever by $20 and quite decent for a 2TB SSD of any speed these days.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD (2TB): was $427, now $329 at Amazon

This 2TB version of the Samsung 980 PRO offers a great balance between price and capacity. This speedy, PCIe x4 NVMe SSD is our current pick for best SSD overall.View Deal

If the 2TB is out of your price range or unavailable at the time you read this, consider grabbing the 500GB capacity of the Samsung 980 PRO and using it as a boot drive. It provides similar performance with rated read/write sequential transfer rates of 6,900 and 5,000 MBps respectively, along with peak random read rates of 800,000 IOPS and random writes of 1,000,000 IOPs. It's currently on sale for $95.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD (500GB): was $129, now $95 at Amazon

One of the fastest SSDs you can buy, the Samsung 980 PRO takes advantage of the PCIe x4 interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,900 MBps read and 5,000 MBps write. Be sure to check the 5% savings box to get it at this price.View Deal

