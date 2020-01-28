Samsung's 28" 4K QLED 1ms Monitor Is Seriously Cheap at £260 (21% Off)

OK. This is a TN monitor. But that panel technology has come on a long way in recent years. And this particular model, the Samsung LU28H750UQUXEN, is boosted by both Samsung's QLED backlight and quantum dot tech. And all for just £259.99, down from £329.99. It's a very nice deal.

Samsung LU28H750UQUXEN 4K Monitor: Was £330, now £260

A quality 28-inch 4K monitor with 1ms response from the biggest brand in screen tech? And for just £260. Where do we sign up? At Amazon, just bear in mind the demands of 4K and the fact that this is a TN rather than VA or IPS monitor. View Deal

For a measure of just how good Samsung's TN panels can be, note this 28-inch model's 1,000:1 quoted contrast. That's as good as most IPS monitors. What few IPS panels can match, however, is the Samsung LU28H750UQUXEN's 1ms G2G response times.

That makes this monitor a good choice for gamers. Though just remember, like any 4K monitor, you're getting fully 3,840 by 2,160 pixels. You'll need one heck of a graphics card to drive it smoothly in demanding games (check out our Best GPUs of 2020). Also note the 60Hz refresh rate. Esports addicts will want to shop elsewhere, in other words.

Specifications

Panel Size 28" Native Resolution 3840x2160 Pixel Density 157 PPI Panel Type TN Maximum Refresh 60 Hz Response 1ms G2G Contrast 1000:1 Display Inputs DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0 Connectivity 3.5mm Headphone VESA Mount 100x100 Warranty 2 Years

Other upsides include a typically slick looking Samsung chassis and stand, albeit with tilt-only adjustability, and AMD FreeSync for smooth, tear-free gaming (and likely G-Sync as well, thanks to the latest compatibility changes). Of course, as a TN model, you will have to accept slightly compromised viewing angles and colour accuracy. But at this price point, something inevitably have to gives. This is still an awful lot of monitor for the money.

