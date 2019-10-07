Samsung Announces Chromebook 4, 4+

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung last updated its base model Chromebook in 2016. That changed today with the company's announcement of the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ that are meant to offer "a portable, reliable, and cost-effective way to quickly tap into the Google experience."

The primary differentiation between the Chromebook 4 and 4+ is the display. Samsung outfitted the Chromebook 4 with an 11.6-inch display that features a 1366 x 768 resolution; the Chromebook 4+ received a 15.6-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The Chromebook 4+ features one additional USB-C port, too, but the only other differences result from the disparity in display size.

Both of the new Chromebook 4 models are equipped with Intel Celeron N4000 processors that feature Intel UHD Graphics 600. Buyers can also choose between 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. (That doesn't seem like a lot, but remember that Chromebooks are sold with the assumption that people will manage the vast majority of their files in the cloud rather than on their device.)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also said that it designed the Chromebook 4 and 4+ to take a beating. The company explained in its announcement: "Meeting eight military-grade standards, measuring resistance to extreme temperature, dust, and other shocks, these new entrants into the Chromebook lineup are built to withstand the bustle of everyday life and commutes." They were also designed without visible screws.

Other improvements arriving with the Chromebook 4 include the previously mentioned USB-C port(s) used for charging as well as data transfer, Wi-Fi 5 support and increased battery life. Samsung claimed the Chromebook 4's battery can last up to 12.5 hours, while the Chromebook 4+ should hold enough charge to get through 10.5 hours. (Apparently that larger display is a bit more power-hungry.)

The base models of the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are available now from Samsung's online store for $230 and $300, respectively, with shipping by October 9. The company said the devices can be purchased from Best Buy and unidentified "select retailers" as well.