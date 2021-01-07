Samsung's Confusingly Named Galaxy Chromebook 2 Is a Budget Option

Samsung's sole laptop-based announcement ahead of the all-digital CES 2021 is the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Despite the name, don't think of it as a successor to the original Galaxy Chromebook released last year. While that one started at $1,000, this new machine starts at $549.99. It's expected to release in Q1 of this year.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Specs

CPU Intel Celeron 5205U Intel Core i3-10110U Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics RAM 4GB 8GB Display 13.3-inch, QLED, 1920 x 1080 13.3-inch, QLED, 1920 x 1080 Storage 64GB eMMC 128GB eMMC Ports 2x USB Type-C, microSD 2x USB Type-C, microSD Battery 45.5Wh 45.5Wh Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax 2x2 Wi-Fi 6, 802.11ax 2x2 Size 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches Price $549.99 $699.99

At its base price, you hry a 10th Gen Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A bump to $699.99 nets you an Intel Core i3-10110U, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Neither are using the latest Intel 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" processors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung)

The original Galaxy Chromebook also has 10th Gen Core chips. There are other similarities, including the 2-in-1 form factor and a red color that stands out. The new one has aluminum on the front and back covers.

This isn't Samsung's first QLED laptop - we've seen it in the Galaxy Book Flex, Galaxy Book Ion and Flex Alpha. But QLED, which uses quantum dot technology for improved brightness and color, is still something we see largely on TVs, so it's cool to see it on a Chromebook. The original Galaxy Chromebook, with a 4K AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-10210U, 1TB SSD, stylus and fingerprint readers isn't going anywhere. These new configurations are simply more introductory options, despite holding the moniker of a sequel. That model was seen as taking over Google's own Pixelbook as the premium go-to for Chrome OS laptops. With a huge need for laptops as students continue to learn at home, we'll see if this cheaper option fills a need.