Samsung Launches Aggressively-Curved Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor

Back at CES Samsung showed off its new super-curved Odyssey gaming monitors, but half a year has gone by since and it's been awfully quiet from the manufacturer. Today, that changes with the introduction of the Odyssey G7, outed in 27-inch and 32-inch flavors.

The Odyssey G7 comes with a 1000R curvature, which means the center point of its radius is at 1000 mm, or about 3 feet away. That might not sound like much, but it's extremely tight for a monitor and a world-first.

Samsung packed the display with a QHD (2560x1440) QLED panels, which essentially entails that an LED array resides behind the panel for HDR support. The monitors are capable of a typical brightness of 350 nits, but can peak up to 600 nits in localized bright spots and are therefore HDR 600 certified.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The monitors are also incredibly fast, offering refresh rates of up to 240 Hz with 1 ms response times, and support both Nvidia G-Sync as well as FreeSync Premium Pro.

Of course, we're even more excited about the Odyssey G9, which will bring similar specs to the table but in a 32:9 form factor with a huge, 5120 x 1440 resolution. No word on when that display will be released.

Samsung is still quiet on pricing for the Odyssey G7 27-inch and 32-inch. Don't expect them to come cheap though -- these specs will cost you, but if you have the cash, they'll probably be some of the best gaming monitors money can buy.