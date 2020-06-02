Samsung Launches Aggressively-Curved Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor

Back at CES Samsung showed off its new super-curved Odyssey gaming monitors, but half a year has gone by since and it's been awfully quiet from the manufacturer. Today, that changes with the introduction of the Odyssey G7, outed in 27-inch and 32-inch flavors.
The Odyssey G7 comes with a 1000R curvature, which means the center point of its radius is at 1000 mm, or about 3 feet away. That might not sound like much, but it's extremely tight for a monitor and a world-first.
Samsung packed the display with a QHD (2560x1440) QLED panels, which essentially entails that an LED array resides behind the panel for HDR support. The monitors are capable of a typical brightness of 350 nits, but can peak up to 600 nits in localized bright spots and are therefore HDR 600 certified.
The monitors are also incredibly fast, offering refresh rates of up to 240 Hz with 1 ms response times, and support both Nvidia G-Sync as well as FreeSync Premium Pro.
Of course, we're even more excited about the Odyssey G9, which will bring similar specs to the table but in a 32:9 form factor with a huge, 5120 x 1440 resolution. No word on when that display will be released.
Samsung is still quiet on pricing for the Odyssey G7 27-inch and 32-inch. Don't expect them to come cheap though -- these specs will cost you, but if you have the cash, they'll probably be some of the best gaming monitors money can buy.
Weird that you didn't read the article. They are VA panels. Yes 4K+( 5120 x 1440 ) later when the Odyssey G 9 comes out.