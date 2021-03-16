Get $100 off the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor

When it comes to the best gaming monitors, Samsung ranks high with its G7 Odyssey monitor thanks to the panel's buttery smooth refresh rate, excellent HDR and razor sharp WQHD resolution.

But, you know what would make it better? A $100 price cut. Good thing you can buy one now for just $599!

Save big on this Editor's Choice monitor Samsung Odyssey G7: was $699, now $599 at Microsoft

This 5-star WQHD gaming monitor does everything well, from its curved construction, color gamut and blue light filtering technology to the 240Hz refresh rate, quick response time and HDR.View Deal

We were so enamored with this monitor in our Samsung Odyssey G7 review that we gave it an Editor's choice award, which explains why we're spotlighting it now. Its striking design will stand out boldly in any setup, (though it does have VESA-compatible mounting if you'd prefer not to use a stand).

And that's nothing compared to the panel itself — a 32-inch WQHD panel with a 1000R curve and 10-bit color covering 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut. Throw in DisplayHDR 600, and the only potential downside here is the VA construction.

But throw in a 240Hz refresh rate with adaptive sync and a 1ms GTG response time, and you've got a great competition ready display for less. So, if you're an enthusiast looking to get the competitive edge, save yourself some cash and grab this top tier model.