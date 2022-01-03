Samsung Unveils 4K 240 Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor

Samsung has announced a new 4K 240Hz gaming monitor ahead of CES 2022. The monitor is known as the Odyssey Neo G8 and is the world's first 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Mini LED display to run at a 240 Hz refresh rate -- a combination that should scare off even the best graphics cards.

The monitor itself measures in at 32 inches and runs a 1000R curve just like its Odyssey G9 and G7 brethren. The display itself uses a Quantum Mini LED panel that uses pixels 1/40th the size of a traditional LED. This improves the display's capability to produce deeper blacks for a more immersive experience.

The peak brightness of the display is incredibly bright at 2,000 nits, which should be more than enough for HDR content. Contrast levels measure in at 1,000,000:1, one of the highest in the industry, thanks to the screen brightness that is controlled in 4,096 steps. Connection inputs include two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 output, a configuration that will let consumers take advantage of the latest gaming consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Aesthetically, the monitor looks like a smaller version of the Odyssey G9, featuring the same white-themed aesthetic with black accents. To the middle is a blue LED ring that we believe should be RGB illuminated.

The CoreSync feature that automatically synchronize the RGB lighting on the rear of the monitor to the content on the screen. On the other hand, the Auto Source Switch+ feature switches to the source of the connected device.

Samsung has not revealed pricing just yet, but you can bet it'll be awfully expensive thanks to its large resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate.