Samsung’s 49-inch Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Under $1,000 in Black Friday Deal

Big curve energy meets big discount energy in this massive Black Friday saving

Samsung Odyssey G9
The Black Friday gaming monitor deals so far have delivered decent discounts across a range of premium panels, but we weren’t even expecting to see this ultrawide monster on the chopping block — never mind with savings this big.

With this $400 Black Friday price cut, Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Ultrawide curved gaming monitor has fallen to its lowest price of just $999.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon

Get $400 off this beasty 49-inch QLED gaming monitor, which sports a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution, HDR with a 1,000-nit brightness, a buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync support. 

As you can read in our 4.5-star rated Samsung Odyssey G9 review, we’re huge fans of this screen, which is both incredible for gaming and productivity alike. The picture is bright, sharp, and color-accurate right out of the box. HDR is excellent and the 1000R curve is great for reducing eye strain, too.

And because this is essentially two QHD displays in a 32:9 aspect ratio, multitasking is such a cinch — whether it's split-screen productivity or using one side for work and the other for gaming. The vast array of I/O and easy-to-use software suite makes it really simple to set this feature up.

All of this comes packed into a sleek chassis with impressively restrained RGB lighting, thanks to the infinity core round back that can be synced with the rest of your setup. If you’re a gaming enthusiast on the lookout for a serious monitor upgrade, this is one of the best deals out there right now.

