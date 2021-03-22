SSD Sale: Get up to $90 off Samsung SATA and NVMe Storage

When it comes to the best SSDs for your PC build, Samsung’s EVO line ranks highly amongst the top choices, thanks to its products' reliable architecture, strong encryption and wide variety of capacities. In fact, as you can read in our Samsung 870 EVO SATA review , we even gave it our Editor’s Choice award.

And now you can get an EVO SSD for cheap, courtesy of a deep price cut across a lot of Samsung SSDs over on Amazon.

Samsung 870 EVO (1TB): was $129, now $119 at Amazon

The SSD all-star that offers a reliable and responsive architecture, AES 256-bit encryption, an attractively restrained design and incredible reliability, reinforced with a 5-year warranty.

Samsung 860 EVO (250GB): was $95, now $55 at Amazon

Just need a small amount of fast storage, maybe for a SATA boot drive? Samsung's 860 EVO does the trick with 250GB of storage, and maximum read and write speeds of 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s respectively.

Samsung 970 EVO (1TB): was $179, now $139 at Amazon

If you want the fastest, the best choice is plugging in an NVMe SSD to your motherboard. The Samsung 970 EVO brings awesome performance and speeds up to 3.5 GB/s. Alongside this is a complete software package, great heat dissipation via Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard, and the five-year warranty.

Of course, there are more models and storage options available across the board, which are all available on this page of Samsung SATA and NVMe SSDs .