Best Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is upon us and there are loads of great SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD deals to be had! As you can read in our SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD review , these are seriously impressive portable drives, which sport fast speeds and strong durability.

Now a couple of generations in, SanDisk has incrementally improved the weather-resistant design with a durable, grippy finish alongside AES 256-bit encryption and a five-year warranty. These features pair with solid performance (as you can see in the Final Fantasy XIV loading time of 17.86 seconds) to make for one of the best drives for content creators on the go.

Top it all off with a small frame that you could attach to your carabiner or keyring, thanks to that corner loop, and IP55 dust and water resistance. This is built for the elements and while SanDisk does discount these drives regularly, you’re not likely to find a better price on them than during Black Friday.

You can see the best prices on all the different storage capacities just below: