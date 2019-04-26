SanDisk SSD Sale: $50 For 480GB

(Image credit: SanDisk)

Want to breathe some new life into your aging PC without breaking the bank? Amazon is running a sale on a few SanDisk SSD Plus solid-state drives at very attractive prices that are simply hard to refuse.

The SanDisk SSD Plus is a standard 2.5-inch SSD that communicates with your system through a normal SATA III connector. Unlike rival entry-level SSDs that sport TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash, the SanDisk SSD Plus product line employs MLC (multi-level cell) NAND flash chips, which are more reliable and durable.

The 1TB variant delivers sequential transfer speeds of up to 535 MB/s reads and up to 450 MB/s writes. On the other hand, the 480GB variant features sequential read and write speeds of 535 MB/s and 445 MB/s, respectively.

Product Capacity Sequential Read Sequential Write Price (at time of writing) Price Per GB SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB 1TB 535 MB/s 450 MB/s $99.98 $0.10 SanDisk SSD Plus 960GB 960GB 535 MB/s 450 MB/s $131.99 $0.14 SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB 480GB 535 MB/s 445 MB/s $49.99 $0.10 SanDisk SSD Plus 240GB 240GB 530 MB/s 440 MB/s $32.97 $0.14 SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB 120GB 530 MB/s 310 MB/s $25.63 $0.21

At the current pricing, the 480GB and 1TB models offer incredible value. Each gigabyte basically costs you around 10 cents. On the contrary, the price per gigabyte on the 960GB and 240GB models are slightly higher at 14 cents per gigabyte, while the 120GB model goes for 21 cents per gigabyte.

SanDisk backs its SSD Plus solid-state drives with a three-year limied warranty. The company also includes its proprietary cloning software so you can migrate your current system over to your brand new SSD quickly and easily.