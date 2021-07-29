Sapphire Rolls Out Tiny PC Chassis With Big Style

Sapphire is primarily known for its AMD Radeon graphics cards, but it looks like the company has nothing against some diversification. Earlier we reported about Sapphire's Nitro LTC cooling system for AMD AM4 processors, but it looks like the manufacturer did not stop there and also quietly launched its Nitro M01 PC chassis. Designed to compete with the best PC cases, the Nitro M01 looks very stylish and is compatible with Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards.

To a large degree, Sapphire designed its Nitro M01 chassis (via @momomo_us) to promote its brands and offer something very stylish and practical to its loyal customers who use its graphics cards. The case features the Sapphire logo on its aluminum front panel as well as the Nitro logo on its aluminum right panel. Its left side has a tampered glass window.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Following the latest trends in gaming PC building, the Sapphire Nitro M01 is a rather compact case with smart internal architecture to ensure sufficient airflows, compatibility with big CPU coolers, large PSUs (up to 245 mm length), multiple 2.5-inch (up to seven) and 3.5-inch (up to two) storage devices, and Sapphire's own high-end long graphics cards (up to 335 mm) with sophisticated air or even hybrid cooling systems. In fact, the unit has an optional side bracket to mount a 240-mm radiator.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The chassis is equipped with several RGB LEDs as well as two USB 3.0 Type-A and 3.5-mm audio connectors on the front.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Since the Sapphire Nitro M01 is a compact chassis, it still has some compromises. For example, systems equipped with multiple drives will not be able to house additional fans, really big PSUs will obstruct installation of huge graphics cards, but such kind of limitations are common for smaller builds.

Just like the Nitro LTC cooler, the Nitro M01 case will only be available in China for now, yet if it is enough successful and Sapphire has enough shipping capacity, it might bring it to other markets. Pricing of the chassis is unknown.