Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 Non-XT 10GB Cards Allegedly Leak

A welcome arrival in the mid-range while we wait for next gen.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6700
(Image credit: Sapphire)

A new graphics card model appears ready to join AMD's Radeon 6000 series, based on the RNDA 2 architecture. Providing a glimpse at what might be - remember it is a leak - a pair of Sapphire data sheets highlighting upcoming Radeon RX 6700-based cards have been unearthed by CowCotLand (France).

(Image credit: CowCotLand)

The leaked data sheet images aren't very detail-heavy, with just a smattering of specifications concerning physical dimensions and output resolutions. CowCotLand obtained some other tech specs, but it doesn't back these up with any rear packaging images, for example, so we must keep the salt shaker on hand. Check out our handy tech specs comparison table below, featuring the unannounced SKU* and its nearest neighbors.

RadeonRX 6750 XTRX 6700 XT*RX 6700RX 6650 XT
GPU (7nm)Navi 22Navi 22Navi 22Navi 23
Boost clocks2600 MHz2560 MHz2495 MHz2635 MHz
Infinity Cache96MB96MB80MB32MB
CUs / SPs / RAs40 / 2560 / 4040 / 2560 / 4036 / 2308 / 3632 / 2048 / 32
VRAM12GB GDDR6 192-bit 18 GBps12GB GDDR6 192-bit 16 GBps10GB GDDR6 160-bit 16 GBps 8GB GDDR6 128-bit 17.5 GBps

From the above data it is easy to conclude that the new Radeon RX 6700 sits smack dab in the middle of the RDNA 2 lineup. Its CU and VRAM quota snuggle into its assumed position. However, you can see that in both GPU and memory clocks, it is a little bit slower than one might like or expect. This is likely due to these graphics cards using up Navi 22 GPUs which didn't make the grade to run at fast enough clock speeds to make it into the higher-tier graphic cards like the RX 6750 XT and RX 6700 XT.

On the leaked box art, you can see that both of the new cards, a Sapphire Radeon Pulse RX 6700 and Sapphire Radeon RX 6700, have twin fan coolers of similar dimensions. The Pulse model has a better and slightly larger cooler (2.2-slots thick, rather than 2-slot), but CowCotLand says that both GPUs have the same Game and Boost Clocks from the factory. In addition, both models provide 3x DP 1.4 and 1x HDMI 2.1 outputs.

With its previous generation of graphics cards, AMD released the RDNA 1 architecture Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 together, so some may have missed a non-XT replacement in the current generation. The Radeon RX 6700 non-XT might be a welcome product for some, bridging the ~$100 pricing gap between the RX 6650 XT ($400+) and RX 6700 XT ($500+). AMD is introducing the new RX 6750 XT at around $550, which would make the gap even wider (if the RX 6700 XT ceases to be available).

CowCotLand has pricing and release dates to share, but remember to add salt. The source reckons AMD Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards will start at about €569 and hit the shelves on June 9, 2022. Converted to USD, the price would be $610, but taking off European sales tax points to the cards being priced at ~$488. Unfortunately, pricing differences in various regions aren't as simple as calculating exchange rates and VAT.

