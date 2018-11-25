Big Storage Deal: 12TB Seagate IronWolf HDD for $349

It's a basic rule of tech: The leading-edge products cost more. For hard drives, that means the most capacious models carry the big pricing premium, while stepping down just one step on the ladder will save you big dollars. Take Seagate's 14TB IronWolf drive, for instance. That model retails for an eye-popping $580, meaning you pay ~$40 per terabyte of storage.

But if you step down to the 12TB IronWolf, you only pay $29 per terabyte for the next two days. That's because Seagate's 12TB IronWolf drive is on sale for $349, a savings of $101 over the normal MSRP. It also comes with free shipping.

12TB Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD for $349

You'll get a 7,200-RPM drive that supports the SATA interface and is designed for NAS use, meaning it has rigorous data protection mechanisms and is designed for 24/7 use. But the drive, which is designed to higher quality and reliability requirements than desktop drives, will work just as well in your desktop PC. In fact, this 12TB NAS drive is retailing for less than 12TB desktop HDDs at the moment. So, if you're looking to upgrade your NAS or desktop PC storage, now is a great time to pick up a new hard drive on the cheap.

More Holiday Deals Coverage