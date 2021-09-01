The 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD Just Dropped to Pre-Chia Pricing

One of the most frustrating things about the increasing popularity of the Chia cryptocurrency is the rising prices of the high capacity storage needed to mine it. So, when big hard drives fall to pre-chia prices, we pay attention!

At Newegg, the 8TB Seagate IronWolf 7,200 RPM HDD just got a huge $50 price cut — taking the cost down to just $189.99.

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS Hard Drive: was $239.99, now $189.99 at Newegg with code EMCEATH46

This 3.5-inch internal HDD comes packed with a 7,200RPM disk with 256MB cache, a strong construction and an impressive max sustained transfer rate of 240MB/s.View Deal

Read our Seagate IronWolf review for more on what makes this one of the best NAS drives you can buy today. Beyond the essential specs for effective Chia mining, the IronWolf also offers Rotational Vibration (RV) sensors, to maintain high performance and durability.

All of this comes protected by a generous three year warranty and a comprehensive software suite for managing the health of your drive, which you can tune to regularly monitor and notify you with user alerts if anything changes.

But be quick, this deal is set to expire at the end of the day. This drive is a great addition to any build, Chia or no, and knowing how quickly essential components like this sell out, it will probably be gone soon!

