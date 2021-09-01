Trending

The 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS HDD Just Dropped to Pre-Chia Pricing

By

Chia's hit hard drive prices hard, but they might be starting to recover.

Seagate Ironwolf HDD
(Image credit: Future)

One of the most frustrating things about the increasing popularity of the Chia cryptocurrency is the rising prices of the high capacity storage needed to mine it. So, when big hard drives fall to pre-chia prices, we pay attention!

At Newegg, the 8TB Seagate IronWolf 7,200 RPM HDD just got a huge $50 price cut — taking the cost down to just $189.99.

Seagate IronWolf 8TB NAS Hard Drive: was $239.99, now $189.99 at Newegg with code EMCEATH46
This 3.5-inch internal HDD comes packed with a 7,200RPM disk with 256MB cache, a strong construction and an impressive max sustained transfer rate of 240MB/s.View Deal

Read our Seagate IronWolf review for more on what makes this one of the best NAS drives you can buy today. Beyond the essential specs for effective Chia mining, the IronWolf also offers Rotational Vibration (RV) sensors, to maintain high performance and durability.

All of this comes protected by a generous three year warranty and a comprehensive software suite for managing the health of your drive, which you can tune to regularly monitor and notify you with user alerts if anything changes.

But be quick, this deal is set to expire at the end of the day. This drive is a great addition to any build, Chia or no, and knowing how quickly essential components like this sell out, it will probably be gone soon!

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
Topics
Hard Drives
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • escksu
    Its nice to see that prices are moving back to normal after the chia coin craze died. With current prices, one is expected to get around usd120 a month with 80TB plot. Mining chia coin is simply not feasible now.
    Reply