Shuttle Computer Group Joins Intel Skylake Party

Shuttle Computer Group announced a lineup of Intel Skylake-based computers, three small form factor PCs designed for use as a basic desktop, DVR and digital signage applications, respectively.

Shuttle's three new models contain 6th generation Intel (Skylake) processors. Each model is housed in a custom-designed small chassis using Shuttle's 1.3 L, 3 L, and XPC Cube small form factor (SFF) cases.

SH170R6

The SH170R6 uses the XPC Cube chassis and can be configured with 95-watt Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 Skylake processors. This model can be configured with up to 64 GB (16 x 4 GB) of DDR4 2133, and the H170 motherboard offers ample expansion options with four SATA 6 Gb/s ports, a PCI-e x16 slot, an x4 slot, an M.2 2280 slot and a half-size mini PCI-e slot.

The XPC series cases provide room for one 5.25-inch optical drive and two 3.5-inch drives. One gigabit LAN port provides Internet connectivity, and the case can also be fitted with an optional SSD mounting accessory, allowing users to install up to four additional 2.5-inch SSDs or HDDs.

DH170

The DH170 is the smallest Skylake product Shuttle offers, using the "1.3 L" chassis and measuring 190 x 165 x 43 mm. This unit can be configured with 65 watt Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 Skylake parts, or Pentium and Celeron processors. Two DIMM slots support up to 16 GB of DDR3L RAM. Dual gigabit LAN ports provide network connectivity.

There is only one SATA 6 Gb/s port, which isn't surprising for a unit so small, and it also makes sense for a unit designed as a digital signage device. However, an M.2 2260 slot and a half-size mini PCI-e socket provides additional expansion options.

XH170V

The XH170V is slightly larger than the DH170, sporting the "3 L" chassis, which measures 9.5 x 8 x 2.8 inches. The unit is marketed as a home media and digital signage PC and can be configured with 65-watt Skylake Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, or Pentium and Celeron chips. Two DIMM slots on the H170 platform support up to 16 GB of DDR3L RAM, and Internet connectivity is provided by a gigabit LAN port. Three SATA 6 Gb/s ports provide a decent number of storage options, and an M.2 2280 slot, PCI-e x4 slot and half-size mini PCI-e slot further expand its capabilities.



Each unit sports one HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs, providing up to three displays with up to 4K resolutions, and on paper, these new Skylake offerings seem to provide powerful SFF solutions for home and small business needs.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. PC gaming, graphics hardware and VR devices are among his favorite topics to cover. He is a lifelong PC enthusiast, former IT administrator and a custom PC builder with a penchant for creating music, voice acting and all things geek.

Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.