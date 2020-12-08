Shuttle's XPC Barebone DH470 is a 1.3-Liter PC with 10-Core LGA1200 CPU

Shuttle has announced its new ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) barebones system that is barely larger than a typical 5.25-inch optical disc drive. The XPC Barebone DH470 system is designed for a variety of workloads, but not for demanding gaming or digital content creation.

As the name suggests, the Shuttle XPC Barebone DH470 is based on Intel's H470 chipset and therefore supports all existing 10th Generation Core Comet Lake-S processors with up to 10 cores and up to 65W TDP. It also promises to support upcoming 11th Generation Core Rocket Lake-S CPUs with the same thermal envelope. The CPU is cooled down using a rather large cooling system featuring heat pipes and two fans. The system can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory, an M.2 2280 SSD (with a PCIe x4 or SATA interface), and a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD.

(Image credit: Shuttle)

It has up to four display outputs (two DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0a, optional D-Sub), two GbE ports (controlled by the Intel i210 chip), one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector, seven USB 3.2 Type-A ports (four Gen 2, three Gen 1) ports, two COM headers (RS232/422/485), an SD card reader, and audio in/out connectors. As for wireless, the XPC Barebone DH470 has an M.2-2230 slot for a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth adapter, it also can be equipped with a 4G modem.

(Image credit: Shuttle)

The XPC DH470 can be used for a wide variety of applications, but not those that demand a high-performance GPU as the system does not have a decent graphics processor inside and does not feature a Thunderbolt 3 port to connect an external graphics card using an eGFX chassis.

The Shuttle XPC Barebone DH470 is available now directly from the company for €260 excluding VAT. It is likely that shortly the systems based on these barebones will be available from various value added resellers (VARs) already equipped with a CPU, memory, storage, and other required components.

In addition to its flagship XPC Barebone DH470, Shuttle also lists considerably cheaper DH410 and DH410S barebones that are based on an entry-level chipset and are not as feature-rich as the high-end model.