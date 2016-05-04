Shuttle Reveals SZ170R8 Barebones PC With High-Capacity Storage Options

Shuttle announced a new small form factor (SFF) barebones PC that can store up to four 3.5-inch hard drives despite its limited footprint.

The Shuttle SZ170R8 features support for the latest Intel Skylake LGA 1151 processors, up to 64 GB DDR4-2133, and up to four 3.5-inch HDDs. The Z170 motherboard also sports a full-size M.2 slot for PCIe, SATA or NVMe SSD storage. In addition, the chassis can house up to one dual-slot graphics card in a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, giving the SZ170R8 the capability to become a pint-sized powerhouse gaming system.

Without the addition of a dedicated GPU, the Shuttle SZ170R8 offers two DisplayPort interfaces and an HDMI port to connect a display. A gigabit Ethernet port will get you online, but you can also install a Wi-Fi card in the half-sized M.2 interface for wireless connectivity. The Shuttle SZ170R8 also has plenty of USB connectivity, with six USB 3.0 ports in the rear and two USB 3.0 ports in the front. There's even an eSATA port for additional external storage options.

The integrated Cooling Engine 2 features Shuttle’s Ice 2 heat pipe technology, which uses convection cooling to dissipate heat away from the processor. The copper tubes are coated in nickel for increased durability and are filled with distilled water to improve the thermal transfer from the CPU plate to the aluminum fins.

The Shuttle SZ170R8 is available now, starting at $449.99.

Product Shuttle SZ170R8 Barebones PC Processor Compatibility Intel 6th Generation (Skylake) Core i3/i5/i7 LGA 1151 CPUs Chipset Intel Z170 Memory Up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 Storage -4x 3.5-inch Drive BaysSATA III 6 Gb/s -M.2 2280 Type M (For PCIe, SATA, NVMe SSDs) PCIe Expansion Slots -PCIe 3.0 x 16 -PCIe 3.0 x4 Maximum GPU Dimensions 267 x 120 x 34.6 mm Networking -Intel i219LM Gigabit Ethernet-M.2 Half-Size Slot (For Wi-Fi Card, Not Included) Front Panel Ports -USB 3.0 x 2-Mic-In-Headphone-Out Rear Ports -USB 3.0 x6-eSATA x1-HDMI x1-DisplayPort x2-Line-In, Line-Out Jacks-Side Surround-Out, Rear Surround-Out Jacks Power Supply 500 Watt 80 Plus Certified PSU OS Support -Windows 7 -Windows 8.1-Windows 10-Linux Dimensions (L x W x H) 13 x 8.5 x 7.8 inches

