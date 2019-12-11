Silicon Lottery's Binned Ryzen 9 3950X Chips Start at $850, Stretch to $1,499

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Silicon Lottery)

After viewing Silicon Lottery's lackluster binning statistics for the Ryzen 9 3950X, it's no wonder why the company has established such high asking prices for its pre-binned samples.

The processor binning specialist currently offers five pre-binned Ryzen 9 3950X models. The processors are guaranteed to run stably at the advertised speed on all their cores with a 100 BCLK (Base Clock) and the lowest LLC (Load-Line Calibration) setting.

For the sake of reference, a stock Ryzen 9 3950X has a 3.5 GHz base clock and a maximum 4.7 GHz single-core boost clock. The 16-core, 32-thread part typically retails for $749 — that is if you're lucky enough to find one in stock.

All-Core Frequency Vcore VR Vout Pricing 4.15 GHz 1.325V 1.200V $1,499.99 4.10 GHz 1.312V 1.187V $1,049.99 4.05 GHz 1.300V 1.175V $899.99 4.00 GHz 1.287V 1.162V $849.99

The cheapest Ryzen 9 3950X in Silicon Lottery's showcase features a 4.00 GHz all-core boost and costs $849.99. The 4.05 GHz and 4.10 GHz chips retail for $899.99 and $1,049.99, respectively. The highest clocked model boosts to 4.15 GHz, but commands a eye-watering $1,499.99 price tag.

On this occasion, Silicon Lottery is also offering a special FCLK (Infinity Fabric Clock) edition. This particular chip has a pretty strong IMC to support DDR4-3800 memory and run the FCLK at 1,900 MHz with a SoC (system-on-chip) voltage of 1.10V. Given that only 12% of Silicon Lottery's tested Ryzen 9 3950X samples is able to achieve this feat, the company is asking $1,299.99 for the chip.

AMD has stated in the past that its Ryzen 3000-series processors don't leave much manual overclocking headroom on the table. This has certainly put Silicon Lottery's business model at risk as the company probably has to invest more resources to really find the best chips from the heap. As a result, we're seeing increasingly expensive pre-binned Ryzen 3000-series chips.