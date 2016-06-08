Silverstone Adds Three Strider 'Essential' Units To Its PSU Lineup

Silverstone announced three new Strider Essential power supplies. The company now offers 400W, 600W and 700W 80 Plus 230V EU power supplies designed for 24/7 runtime and users on a budget.

Silverstone said that its Strider Essential PSUs are designed to offer “high affordability and great performance.” The three new Strider Essential units feature 80 Plus 230v EU certification, which certifies that they operate with 85 percent efficiency under 230v.

Silverstone said it constructed the new Strider Essential power supplies with components designed for continuous use. The new units support 24/7 operation in environments as warm as 40 degrees C. Silverstone includes a nearly-silent 18dBA 120mm fan to keep the internals at acceptable temperatures.

The new power supplies offer a compact design that makes them easy to fit into small form factor cases. All three PSUs come in the same 150 x 86 x 140 mm housing. Silverstone said that each unit offers high power density ratings—for example, the 700W unit provides 388W per liter.

Silverstone’s Strider Essential series is designed to be affordable, but it still provides everything you need for a full system. Each power supply offers 6- and 8-pin PCIe cables, and the 700W unit provides enough plugs for two graphics cards.

Efficiency 82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading 82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading 82% ~ 85% at 20% ~ 100% loading MTBF 100,000 hours 100,000 hours 100,000 hours Operating temperature 0°C ~ 40°C 0°C ~ 40°C 0°C ~ 40°C Protection Over Power Protection Over Power Protection Over Power Protection Over Voltage Protection Over Voltage Protection Over Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Short Circuit Protection Short Circuit Protection Connectors 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm） 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm） 1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（500mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm） 1 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（750mm） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 2 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 4 x SATA connector（"500mm / 150mm" x 2） 2 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm） 3 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm） 1 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm) 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm) 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm） 1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（500mm / 150mm / 150mm / 150mm） Cooling System Single 120mm silent fan Single 120mm silent fan Single 120mm silent fan Noise Level 18 dBA minimum 18 dBA minimum 18 dBA minimum Dimension 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 140 mm (D) Weight 1.26 kg 1.41 kg 1.43 kg Form factor ATX ATX ATX Certification 80 PLUS 80 PLUS 80 PLUS Other GPU Support list GPU Support list GPU Support list Compatible with ATX12V v2.4 Compatible with ATX12V v2.4 Compatible with ATX12V v2.4

The new Strider Essential models will be available on June 14. The 400 W unit will sell for $37.50, the 600W unit will go for $52.47, and the 700W unit is priced at $63.25.

