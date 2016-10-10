'The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition' Goes Gold, Here Are The System Requirements

In a few weeks, fans of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will dive back into the game with the new Special Edition. Bethesda Games Studios announced today that it finished the development process, and with it, the studio also released the PC specs for the game.
The visual upgrades are the main attraction of the Special Edition. In addition to remastered art and effects, you’ll also get other visual upgrades such as godrays, dynamic depth-of-field, screen-space reflections, and snow and water shaders.
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield, 2.66 GHz) / AMD Phenom II X4-945 (Deneb, 3.0 GHz)
|Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz) / AMD FX-8320 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 470 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|12 GB
|12 GB
|OS
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
For PC gamers, the Special Edition will also take advantage of better hardware because it’s a 64-bit program. The original version was a 32-bit title, and couldn’t handle more than 4 GB of memory. As the specs show, the 64-bit Special Edition will require 8 GB of RAM, a standard in today’s builds.
Other than the 64-bit upgrade, the game will accept save files from the original version, and existing mods should work with it as well. If you bought all of the game’s downloadable content, you'll get the Special Edition free.
|Game Details
|Name
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Type
|RPG, Open-World, Action/Adventure
|Developer
|Bethesda Game Studios
|Publisher
|Bethesda Softworks
|Platforms
|PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
|October 28
Skyrim is one of those games where no matter what I did, no matter what mods I tried, or keybindings I used I simply could not play. It made me sick every single time. As to why Bethesda should care, this time I'm not the only one. Apparently it's fairly common.
Anyway, I'd really like to give this a shot in hopes that they've somehow "fixed" whatever it is about this game that doesn't agree with me. But, I'm wary about dropping even more money on a game I can't play.
I guess I can buy it and rely on Steam's refund policy (?). Though that seems to limit me to 2 hours total.
For the record, trying this mod and that mod and this combination of keybinds and that combination of keybinds and so forth can take quite a bit of time. But, you don't get very far in the game. I must've run the tutorial for The Witcher 2 a dozen times before I found a combination I could work with.
Why can't this be simple?
That is a good question. I can only assume it won't. I've read reports that even Fallout 4 doesn't support anything higher than 60 properly.
If it doesn't, I guess I can look forward to getting rekt by flying dishes inside houses.
I want more realistic fantasy, darnit!
What makes me come back to it is mods, especially the ones from loverslab and nexus. I think I have around 800ish right now on my HD and 400ish on my current install, my ESPs alone are almost maxed out at 238.
To me, its very simple. If this remastered version breaks the mods, especially the up-to-date major ones, then its not even worth the download, free or not it will end up being nothing but headaches and frustrations. On the other hand, if going to 64 bit improves it all by eliminating the 4GB limit and makes the game more stable, on top of the other eye candy, then its something I can definitely hang with for a long, long while to come.
Even though Bethesda says it won't break mods, I'll believe it after I see it and hold my judgement until then.