'Sniper Ghost Warrior 3' Launches Today With A New Trailer

After two delays in development, CI Games finally released Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 today. To celebrate the event, the studio put together a trailer that shows off what you can do in the wilderness of Georgia (the country, not the state).

You’ll play the role of Jonathan North, who’s tasked with taking down a group of separatists that threaten to plunge the country into civil war. However, some of the local leaders on both sides might have information about your younger brother Robert, who was taken by an unknown villain. With each target killed, you’ll gain more information about Robert’s whereabouts, but you’ll also have to help the locals fight back against the rebel forces.

The gameplay is mainly focused on sniper action, which might seem like a majority of your time is spent in stealth. However, you can easily cause chaos with an arsenal of assault rifles, grenades, and even a compound bow. Between missions, you can take on side quests, upgrade gadgets, or craft bullets.

The game was initially set to release in January, but CI Games delayed it to April in order to have more time to optimize and polish the final product. The extra development time also allowed the studio to show off a small portion of the game as a beta. However, the session revealed more problems with the game, which prompted another delay to its current April 25 release date. Right now, the game will cost you $50, but it already comes with the Season Pass so you can get additional content, which includes single-player expansion, multiplayer maps, vehicles, and weapons.