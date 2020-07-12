Someone Just Spent $114K on a Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros

We all have that one title that brings us back. For some of us, that's a Pokemon game, The Legend of Zelda, or GTA... I can go on. But possibly the most popular of all is Super Mario Bros, of which a factory-original, sealed NES cartridge just exchanged owners for a whopping $114,000 at Heritage Auctions.

Of course, we can't ignore the historic value of this game. As the all-time best-selling title for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), it set the standard for a long time to come, and is still being played today -- albeit almost exclusively in newer versions. This particular Super Mario Bros game was a limited-run cardboard-hangtab version that was only in production for a very brief period in 1985, and is in near-mint condition.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Given this bigger-than-my-mortgage selling price and the novelty, it's easy to accuse the buyer of unreasonable fanboyism, but we wouldn't be so swift to jump to such a conclusion. This sale sets a new record for what anyone has ever paid for a sealed copy of any game, surpassing 2019's record of $100,000 for the exact same game that was in a similar state -- so you can rest assured that the new owner won't be losing money on this one in the long run... unless they tamper with the packaging, or worse, indulge.

Meanwhile, we, and the new owner of this copy of Super Mario Bros, are best off attempting to score one of the much-newer NES Classic consoles if we want to have a go at the classic Super Mario Bros -- that'll only set you back a much more palatable $60.