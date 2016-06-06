Sony Reveals Playstation E3 Schedule, Partial Playable Demo List

The 2016 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) takes place next week. This year’s event should be an exciting one for virtual reality fans. Last year there were a few announcements, but overall the VR reveals were somewhat lacking. Now that the Vive and the Rift are shipping to customers, and the PSVR is just a few months away, we expect to see some big VR gaming reveals at this year’s E3.

Sony Playstation will kick off its announcements at its annual Playstation E3 press conference on Monday June 13 at 5:30pm PT. The Playstation LiveCast show will start on Tuesday and will feature live demos of more than 60 upcoming titles. The LiveCast show will run from 12pm-6pm PT on Tuesday. The show will resume at 10am PT Wednesday and run until 5:30pm PT. Thursday will be the final day of the Playstation LiveCast show. It will run from 10am-3pm PT.

The press events will be broadcast over the internet via multiple platforms, so it should be easy to catch the streams. Each event will be available on Youtube and Twitch, in addition to live.playstation.com. If you prefer to tune in to the announcements through your console, there is a Live Events Viewer app available for your PS3 or PS4. And if you tune into the stream while signed in to your PSN ID, Playstation said you’ll be eligible for “some digital goodies.”

If you wish to watch the Playstation E3 Press conference with a large group of like-minded gamers, you might be able to go to your local cinema to take in the broadcast. Playstation partnered with 85 cinemas in the U.S. and Canada to bring the Playstation E3 Experience to the big screen. Attendees will get free admission, and Playstation will be handing out free swag to everyone who gets in.

If you happen to be lucky enough to physically attend E3 next week, be on the lookout for the playable titles at the Playstation booth in the West Hall of the LA Convention Center. The company revealed a list of “some” of the game playable games on the show floor, including 25 playable PS4 games and 10 playable PSVR games. We suspect there will be a few as-yet unannounced games to play at the event, as well.

EVE: Valkyrie CCP Games PSVR Harmonix Music VR Harmonix PSVR Headmaster Frame Interactive Studio PSVR Rez Infinite Enhance Games PSVR Super Hypercube Kokoromi/Polytron PSVR Thumper Drool PSVR Wayward Sky Uber Entertainment PSVR 100ft Robot Golf No Goblin PSVR Battlezone Rebellion Interactive PSVR Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin Double Fine Productions PSVR

You can find the full list of announced playable games here.

