Relive Your Youth With a $30 PlayStation Classic

(Image credit: Sony)

Memories are priceless, and with the E3 gaming conference going on this week (and missing the console spirit of previous years), now is the perfect opportunity to relive some of your earlier gaming days for just $29.39. Sony has officially kicked off its annual Days of Play Sale, and the Playstation Classic is down from $60 to its lowest price ever.

The PlayStation Classic is a close replica of the first PlayStation, which launched in 1994. If it wasn't for the 45% reduction in size, you probably couldn't tell the difference between the PlayStation Classic and the original. The console connects to your TV via a normal HDMI cable and relies on a USB Type-A cable for power, which you can plug into your TV's USB port or smartphone charger, as long as it's rated for 5V and 1A.

The PlayStation Classic comes with a generous list of 20 pre-loaded games that includes iconic titles, including Metal Gear, Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto and Resident Evil to name a few. The mini console also ships with two original PlayStation controllers, so you can share the joy with your best buddy.

Complete List of PlayStation Classic Games