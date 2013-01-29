The best way to stay safe and keep your computer clean is to practice safe surfing. Still, sometimes we can contract something nasty despite doing our best to be careful online. Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on installing and using Spybot 2 to get your computer squeaky clean once more.
Spybot Search & Destroy is an old hand on the anti-malware scene, and just this November, Safer Networking Limited, the program's developers, released the newest version of the program, Spybot 2. Today, we'll take a quick tour of Spybot 2's free version, guiding you through installation and a few other salient features. The first thing you'll need to do that of course is to grab the installer through the download link above!How To: Spybot 2 Free Step-by-Step Guide
Hopefully Tom's can be a bit more descriptive with what they mean before suggesting software they are reviewing includes spyware within the installation. Whoever did this review seemed to be more interested in hitting the 'print screen' key rather than actually writing an in-depth and well thought out review.
I've been using Spybot for years and I'm surprised they have a new version out. Maybe after a few days of use I should write a real review...
When you install free software , most of them have additional options in the start but even if you say dont install them , the installer still install them ... also look at the comments on filehippo
http://www.filehippo.com/download_spybot_search_destroy/comments/
Yes, the point is that Spybot isn't doing that. I was curious as well and ran through the install. The only thing I got with Spybot was Spybot. (As opposed to, say, going to get Flash and ending up with it and Mcafee System Scan and Do Nothing About It.)
http://www.pcmag.com/article2/0,2817,2412373,00.asp