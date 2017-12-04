Players Get More Credits In Another 'Star Wars Battlefront II' Update

DICE continues to tweak the gameplay experience in Star Wars Battlefront II, and it shows with a new update, which is available today. According to the studio’s blog post, its recent work focuses on changes to the in-game economy and overall progression.

A major point of frustration with players was that they didn’t get enough credits at the end of a match even if they were one of the best players in the game. DICE updated the system so all players will get more currency, with top players receiving even more credits for their performance. However, the studio didn’t provide a specific amount regarding the increase in currency.

Some players might not want to play online-based matches, and the Arcade Mode is a viable alternative to gain money. However, the studio placed a cap on the amount of credits earned through the single-player mode. Fans quickly reached the daily limit, so DICE raised it to allow players to earn up to 1,500 credits each day. The studio said that the new cap is three times higher than the initial limit placed at launch.

DICE also mentioned that Daily Login Crates will contain more crafting parts. This should help players craft the Star Cards they want to use in combat. As the crate’s name suggests, it seems that you would just need to boot up the game once a day to reap the rewards.

This latest update comes a day before the arrival of new content. The month-long event, which centers around The Last Jedi, allows you to side with the Resistance or the First Order and complete faction-specific challenges. New characters from the movie will also make an appearance in the game, and you can play a new chapter in the main campaign story.

For now, players can’t use real-world money to purchase crates or high-end heroes in the game. Prior to launch, DICE announced that it would remove the feature, but it would come back “after we’ve made changes to the game.” It’s not clear as to when it will return, but the studio’s updates ensure that the current system (without the use of real-world money) is working to its full potential.