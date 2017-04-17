'Star Wars Battlefront II' Arrives November 17

It seems like EA and DICE released Star Wars Battlefront just yesterday, but another installment in the series in the works. As part of the weekend festivities at the annual Star Wars Celebration, the studio finally revealed Star Wars Battlefront II, which comes out on November 17, exactly two years after the first game.

Unlike the last game, Star Wars Battlefront II will have an actual single-player story campaign, which was created along with Motive, the new EA-owned studio led by Jade Raymond. You’ll play as Iden Versio, the commander of the Galactic Empire’s special forces unit called Inferno Squad. Versio’s story spans 30 years between the destruction of the second Death Star and the beginnings of the First Order. Throughout the campaign, you’ll also encounter some of the franchise’s most popular characters.

As expected, the game will still feature multiplayer content. In terms of maps, the game will have locations from all three trilogies in the Star Warsmovies, and some of these locations will allow up to 40 players to fight for victory on the battlefield. However, the fight won’t just take place on se planets' surfaces. EA also brought in Criterion, which most recently worked on the Rogue One: X-wing VR Missionfor PlayStation VR, to work on the game’s space-based combat.

Like most games today, you’ll get some exclusive content for pre-ordering the game. You’ll get some new skins for Kylo Ren and Rey inspired by the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You’ll also get some ability modifiers for both characters as well as the Millenium Falcon that you can use in the fight. If you get the game’s Deluxe Edition, you’ll also get some other content, such as an upgraded version of the trooper classes (Officer, Assault, Heavy, and Specialist) as well as access to all weapons and modifications. You’ll also get to play the game three days earlier to get a jumpstart on the competition.