Valve Holds Steam Lunar New Year Sale, Makes Changes To Wishlist

Get your wallets out. Valve is holding a Lunar New Year Sale, which has discounts on many games and runs through February 19. You’ll also notice that your Wishlist received a few beneficial upgrades.

The changes to the Wishlist come as a result of feedback from users. In addition to a new template, you’ll also notice new filters such as the ability to sort games by the percentage of the discount. This way, you can easily find games on your list that are on sale for 25, 50, or 75% off. There’s also the option to see the price of games that are below your Steam Wallet balance, $5, or $10. You can also see popular tags for each game underneath the title, and filter out Early Access titles, which will appear again when development is complete. All games on the Wishlist now have their release date included in the info box, too, which should be helpful when you're tracking the progress of a game currently in development.

One of the more notable improvements is the ability to purchase games directly from the Wishlist. In some cases, you can add a title directly to your cart. However, there are some instances where there are multiple bundles or purchase options for specific games. Instead of an “Add to Cart” link, you’ll see a “View Details” button. This will take you to the game’s page so that you can see the different methods of acquiring it.

As always, Valve is looking for feedback on the new changes as well as suggestions on new features to add for the user experience. You can write your concerns in the Steam Discussions page, but don’t forget to check out the Lunar New Year Sale to get some new games to play this weekend.