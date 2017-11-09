Trending

Steam Will Support 11 New Currencies On Nov 13

By

Steam will add support for 11 more currencies on November 13, which should make it easier for PC gamers around the world to purchase titles from the platform's most popular marketplace. They could previously buy games with USD, sure, but soon they won't have to bother.

The support for these additional currencies was initially spotted by SteamDB, an independent database that tries to offer more insight into Valve's platform, based on emails sent to Steam customers in affected regions. Valve confirmed to Tom's Hardware that it plans to give people more payment options next week. Here's the list of currencies arriving November 13, as compiled by SteamDB:

Argentinian Peso Costa Rican Colón Israeli New Shekel Kazakhstani Tenge Kuwaiti Dinar Polish Zloty Qatari Rial Ukrainian Hryvnia Uruguayan Peso Vietnamese Dong South Asian USD Region

This latest expansion continues Valve's efforts to make sure Steam isn't unseated atop the PC gaming throne any time soon. Over the last year, the company has improved the marketplace's recommendations system, replaced the Greenlight platform with Steam Direct, and fought to preserve the integrity of user reviews by combating "review bombing" from protesting gamers. It also recently introduced digital gift cards as well.

Accepting payment via more currencies isn't as flashy as any of those announcements, but it's a quality of life improvement that affected gamers will likely appreciate. (Provided there aren't issues with pricing after the conversion from USD to the currency of their choice, at least.)

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 10tacle 09 November 2017 19:30
    Well PayPal is pretty easy. As far as I can tell, none of these nations are banned from using PayPal. I've been using PayPal for Steam purchases for years as I use it for eBay selling transactions. The only thing I can think of as an obstacle would be a nation's law prohibiting the transfer of money from a bank account to PayPal.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 09 November 2017 21:00
    Of course steam will support all of these new currencies! They love ripping people off with exchange rates that are months old.
    Reply
  • mlee 2500 09 November 2017 21:21
    @jasonelmore Wow, I'm surprised they were able to engage in that without even accepting other currencies previously. How did they manage it?
    Reply
  • ltpimp 10 November 2017 00:12
    Still no AUD....Yet NZ has theirs? What?
    Reply
  • friedpenguin 10 November 2017 00:43
    Bah, no Zcash or Ethereum.
    Reply
  • tshinhar 10 November 2017 08:02
    The real question is is the price will remain the same?
    Reply
  • targetdrone 10 November 2017 20:23
    No Bitcoin :(
    Reply
  • coolitic 11 November 2017 15:33
    Bitcoin is supported thru bitpay, @targetdrone.
    Reply
  • Zaporro 13 November 2017 12:23
    20360575 said:
    Well PayPal is pretty easy. As far as I can tell, none of these nations are banned from using PayPal. I've been using PayPal for Steam purchases for years as I use it for eBay selling transactions. The only thing I can think of as an obstacle would be a nation's law prohibiting the transfer of money from a bank account to PayPal.

    Paypal rips people off on currency exchange rate big time, first when paying and if there are leftover funds when you try to withdraw them.

    They will also force upon you a double exchange rate even if you own an account or card in the currency your PayPal account is in just because it doesn't match country you live in.

    New currencies being supported by Steam could be potentially beneficial to some countries, because its not a secret that Steam favouritisms some countries while straight rips off others - people using VPS to buy games in "in other countries" because Steam prices are diametrally different there, beyond what could result from simple exchange rates.

    Reply
  • Zaporro 13 November 2017 12:24
    20364698 said:
    No Bitcoin :(

    good, bitcoin belongs to the basement where you mine them in, last thing we need is more uses for it and more reasons to ruin PC components market
    Reply