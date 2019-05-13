Precision Without Compromise: SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse Drops to $30

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

A gaming mouse might not necessarily make you a better player, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have it at your disposal. The SteelSeries Rival 310, which SteelSeries itself sells for $49.99 and we've seen sell as high as $69.99, is currently available on Amazon for a mere $30.

The SteelSeries Rival 310 is built with precision, comfort and ergonomics in mind. The gaming mouse employs the TrueMove3 optical sensor, which is the product of the collaboration between SteelSeries and sensor maker PixArt.

The TrueMove3 sensor features true 1-to-1 tracking, whereby the mouse matches your movement on your computer screen regardless of the CPI (counts per inch) setting you're currently using. The SteelSeries Rival 310 boasts a 12,000 CPI rating, which you can adjust in increments of 100. Other attributes include a max tracking speed of 350 IPS (inches per second), 50G acceleration and a 1ms polling rate.

In terms of construction, the SteelSeries Rival 310 is made of a fiber-reinforced plastic material and weighs 88.3 grams. The top of the mouse has a fingerprint resistant, semi-rough matte finish. The body employs silicone side grips for improved handling. You can manipulate the mouse in a claw or palm grip. Note that the SteelSeries Rival 310 is designed specifically for right-handed users.

The SteelSeries Rival 310 flaunts split-trigger design and uses Omron mechanical switches that are rated for 50 million clicks. You have six buttons in total and the freedom to customize the two RGB zones individually with the SteelSeries Engine Software. The onboard 32-bit Arm processor allows you to save CPI settings, button remappings and lighting effects and take them with you wherever you go.