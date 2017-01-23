'Tekken 7' Arrives June 2, PC Specs Revealed

A brand new trailer for Tekken 7 was just released by Bandai Namco, and it finally provides a concrete release date for the popular fighting series: June 2, 2017.
Along with some gameplay footage, the trailer features the game’s two main characters, Heihachi Mishima and his son Kazuya. The duo will once again face off in combat, but unlike previous installments in the series’ storyline, the studio said that this will be the final entry in the “Mishima Blood Saga,” which pits Kazuya, the game’s protagonist, against his evil father for control of the family empire.
Before the start of E3 last year, Bandai Namco announced that the game was initially slated for a release in “early 2017.” That not the case, in light of the newly announced release date. It should be noted that this is the first Tekkentitle that will use Unreal Engine 4, so there might be some issues with the developers using the engine for the first time. We reached out to Bandai Namco for further information on the reason for the delay and will update accordingly.
In addition to the announcement, the game’s Steam page was also updated to include PC requirements. Keep in mind, however, that with several months between now and the game’s release, these specs could change at any time. You'll also notice that Bandai Namco specified only the Intel CPUs and Nvidia GPUs. If you want to know the AMD equivalent for CPUs and GPUs, take a look at our CPU and GPU hierarchy charts.
|Tekken 7
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel Core i3-4160 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz) or equivalent
|Intel Core i5-4690 (Haswell, 3.5 GHz) or equivalent
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|RAM
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|60 GB
|60 GB
|OS
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)
|DirectX Version
|11
|11
This latest installation in the series will include over 30 characters, including Akuma, a character from the Street Fighter games. If you want to pre-order the game, you’ll also get to play as the vampire Eliza. Those who pre-order on Xbox One will also receive a copy of Tekken 6 thanks to the console’s backwards compatibility feature. Those who get the game on PlayStation 4 will also get exclusive content such as outfits for characters from previous titles, as well as a Jukebox Mode so that you can listen to music from previous titles in the series.
There’s also a Season Pass available that includes a new game mode, additional characters and levels, and more cosmetic items. However, a price wasn’t specified. If you want the game and the Season Pass, you can buy the Deluxe Edition for $75. If you’re a die-hard fan of the game, you can pay $150 for the Collector’s Edition, which features the soundtrack, a steelbook cover, and a 12-inch statue that shows Kazuya kicking at Heihachi in mid-air. However, the collector’s edition is available only for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
|Name
|Tekken 7
|Type
|Fighting
|Developer
|Bandai Namco
|Publisher
|Bandai Namco
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
|Where To Buy
|Bandai Namco StoreSteamPlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonGameStop
|Release Date
|June 2, 2017
Tom's please throw some AMD into the mix to balance things correctly - because otherwise - your credibility will plummet. I can't believe ANY developer would deliberately alienate half the potential customer base, and any review site would go along with this - or not spot it!!
How is it Tom's fault IF the publisher of the game (combined with the studio, often tied to a specific publisher) only lists one brand? Is it Tom's responsibility to correct such an "oversight" by researching, creating a list and then fixing it? Blame the publisher first.
Also, nVidia's made the only GPUs worth buying in recent history anyway. So, you can't blame Tom's for that, either.
A 1060 is only a marginal gain over a 970. You'd probably be just fine. They just specify 1060 because they're partnered with nVidia and that officially makes these required specs sheets a form of marketing, so they're only going to advertise the current cards you can buy today.
Also, it's probably worth pointing out that AMD has never actually held "half" of the PC market with either their CPUs or GPUs, and their usage has slid a bit more in recent years. Looking at Steam's latest hardware survey, just 21% of Steam users currently have an AMD CPU, while the rest have Intel, and Nvidia also has around 2.5 times the number of GPUs in use. Perhaps AMD's numbers will start to climb again if Ryzen turns out good, though it seems unlikely that they'll near Nvidia or Intel's numbers any time soon.