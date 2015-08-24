PvP In 'Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain' Requires Currency

Reviews for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain are out, and most critics agree that the game deserves high praise. However, one review (Gamespot's) was quick to point out that a portion of the game's online functionality required a payment of real-world money to gain access.

Specifically, the online component was the Forward Operating Base (FOB), the online extension of Mother Base, your fortress of operations in the middle of the ocean. These bases can be used as a starting point for attacks on other players' bases. However, that makes your hard-earned work vulnerable to enemy attacks, as well.

As a player, you need to spend in-game currency, which are called MB Coins, to purchase a portion of the open water to begin construction of the FOB. However, these MB Coins can only be purchased with real-world money. With online functionalities unavailable at the time of the review, it was unclear as to the price options for a stack of MB Coins. Further investigation revealed a description of purchasing space for the FOB, which stated that the player needs to "Spend MB Coins (paid service) to purchase waters."

It's been known for quite some time that The Phantom Pain would include these microtransactions, but the company stressed that there was a way to gain in-game currency by playing the game. After the news of the FOB microtransaction came out, Konami was quick to respond.

Although the feature is currently unavailable to reviewers, the company stated that the FOB system will be available at launch. Furthermore, the real-world payment for MB coins seems to be optional, as it only acts as what Konami calls an "accelerator." Konami producer Kenichiro Imaizumi also tweeted his response, further pressing on the fact that it is possible to gain in-game money by completing missions in the single-player campaign and other types of gameplay.

The Forward Operating Base is only one facet of the game's multiplayer. The Phantom Pain is also bringing back Metal Gear Online to give online players a team-based shooter experience. FOBs, which are strictly one-on-one, will be available at launch, but Metal Gear Online still needs some work. It's due on consoles on October 6, while PC gamers have to wait even longer, specifically January 2016.

