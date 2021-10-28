Pi Cast Special: Eben Upton Talks Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is only a few hours old and it is already exciting Raspberry Pi fans across the world. The $15 update for the Raspberry Pi Zero sees a custom SIP (System in Package) which houses a quad core Arm Cortex A53 running at 1 GHz and 512MB of RAM.

We wanted to learn more about the latest Raspberry Pi and who better than Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton who will be joining us for a special episode of The Pi Cast, 12pm ET / 5pm BST. He'll be taking your questions live during the stream.

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is the latest board to use the Zero form factor. Originally released in 2015 as a $5 computer, the Raspberry Pi Zero is essentially a Raspberry Pi 1 overclocked to 1 GHz in a much smaller footprint. A couple of years later and we saw the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W, the same CPU and RAM configuration but with added Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. In 2021 we see the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, the same form factor but with much better performance, even some hidden "free" performance via overclocking.

In our special show at 12pm ET / 5pm BST today we will ask Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton to tell us more about the process that led to the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and the decisions which shaped the specifications for its latest $15 Pi. We'll also be taking your questions live.

