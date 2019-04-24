Thermaltake Unveils ARGB, Platinum Efficiency Toughpower PSUs

Thermaltake recently announced new PSUs for its Toughpower line dubbed the PF1 ARGB Platinum Series. The units are on the high-end of their range, sporting Platinum-level efficiency, along with the Riing Duo 14 RGB fan and ARGB side panel for light shows. The new Toughpower PF1 ARGB PSUs arrive in 850W, 1050W and 1200W capacities targeting high-power use systems.

The exterior of the PSU chassis has a matte black finish and ventilation holes covering the entire bottom by the fan and a couple rows of slots on the sides. The Toughpower PF1 ARGB is fully modular and uses low-profile, flat, black cables for easy cable management. One of the side panels has an ARGB panel showing off the brand and model, bringing even more RGB LED goodness to a typically hidden part (many PC cases hide the PSU under a shroud).

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The ARGBs in the power supply are controlled via the mode and color buttons on the back or through a compatible motherboard via addressable RGB headers (it's compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Poychrome RGB software) via a cable that connects from the motherboard header to the PSU. A list of supported motherboards can be found on the Toughpower PF1 ARGB website.

In addition to the LED buttons on back, there is also a Smart Zero Fan switch, which when enabled disables the Riing Duo 14 fan until the load reaches 40%. At maximum speed, the fan reaches a whisper quiet 22db, according to Thermaltake.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Internally, the new SKUs sport a single 12V rail and claim tight voltage regulation, as well as low ripple and noise. Voltage regulation is said to be less than 2% (ATX specification is 5%), while ripple and noise should be lower than 30mV from 0% to 100% load. Thermaltake’s internal design has the daughterboards soldered directly to the motherboard for better heat dissipation. It uses Japanese-made capacitors rated up to 105C to aid stability and durability. Thermaltake backs the Toughpower PF1 ARGB with a 10-year warranty.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The company did not share information on pricing nor market availability, but we expect to see these soon.