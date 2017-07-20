Thermaltake Offers Up A Tempered Glass View 21

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Thermaltake has once again expanded its LCS Certified line of chassis with the addition of the View 21 Tempered Glass Edition, which according to Thermaltake was designed to "deliver everything an enthusiast needs" for a high-performance system.

If this chassis looks familiar, that’s because the Thermaltake View 21 Tempered Glass Edition was on display in Taipei at Computex 2017. At that time, very few details were available beyond what we could see at the company's booth, which was that it sported two 4mm tempered glass side panels and a clear plastic front fascia.

We now have concrete details about this case. It measures 492 x 208 x 471mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just over 18lbs. It supports up to ATX motherboards and is equipped with seven expansion slots. The View 21 TG can be outfitted with CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, full-length graphics cards up to 410mm, and power supplies as long as 220mm. The chassis has mounting locations for two 3.5” hard disks and up to four 2.5” solid state drives. SSDs can be mounted either behind the motherboard tray or on top of the PSU tunnel.

Although the Thermaltake View 21 Tempered Glass Edition chassis supports up to six 120mm and three 140mm fans, only a single 120mm exhaust fan is included from the factory. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be fitted in the front of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location.

According to a Thermaltake representative, this chassis will be available at the end of the month with a $70 MSRP.