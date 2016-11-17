Thrustmaster's New TS-PC Racer Costs $500, Features New Motor And Cooling System

Thrustmaster added yet another steering wheel and base combo to its PC gaming lineup, but it will cost you a hefty $500. However, the TS-PC Racer comes with a few features that the company believes make it worth the price.

Internally, the peripheral uses a new 40-watt motor, which apparently provides dynamic torque and means the TS-PC Racer will offer better response in a series of tight turns. The base also includes an embedded cooling system to maintain the motor’s performance at peak levels.

As for the wheel itself, it has a similar shape to the company’s Ferrari F1 wheel, but with a cleaner design. It sports six buttons, a directional pad, a “three-position rotary selector” that you can also push, suede grips, and wheel-mounted paddle shifters. You can also adjust the wheel’s rotation angle between 270 and 1080 degrees.

If you don’t like the wheel, you can always use another variant in the company’s PC racing sim roster. You can also use the TS-PC Racer with Thrustmaster’s other shifters and pedals. If you have the money for it, the TS-PC Racer can be yours when it launches on December 5.